be localish los angeles

Tamale Season: Family business brings tamales to your home

House of Masa, a small Latin foods family-run business, was ready to make their lifelong dream of opening a brick-and-mortar storefront, but then the pandemic hit.

So, they re-grouped by educating themselves on how to turn a storefront business into a portable food business where they would be able to deliver and serve as a pop-up restaurant throughout Southern California.

Now, House of Masa is cooking up tamales and other delicious Latin favorites for the holiday season.

"We really wanted to add our own flavors," said John Garcia co-owner of House of Masa.

"We call it regalitos (gifts) because it is like a gift -- you're unwrapping it and as with any gift it is always given with love."

Food orders are placed online. To order House of Masa tamales, visit houseofmasa.com.

House of Masa
213.293.4663
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kabclatinotamalesbite sizelocalishbe localishbe localish los angeles
BE LOCALISH LOS ANGELES
Shop small, support big at this charming community bookstore
Plant shop blossoms after opening during the pandemic
80-year-old bakery helps customers celebrate during the pandemic
Azucanela provides fresh churros made-to-order
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
When Americans could see $600 direct stimulus payment
Man out $23K after waiting too long to report stolen money, bank says
New Jersey AG overhauls police use-of-force rules
Virgin joins Delta, British Airways to test those coming from UK to NYC
More than $1M in counterfeit toys seized at Port of NY/Newark
YMCA asks 'What's Your Y?' as they push for donations amid pandemic
7 On Your Side gets $34,000 refund for canceled charity fundraiser
Show More
Accelerant found at site of NYC fire that killed 3, injured 4
Biden gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
COVID Live Updates: 4 million cases, 50,000 deaths in US in Dec.
NYC unveils mental health resources for students amid pandemic
New Jersey makes changes to public health emergency, special elections
More TOP STORIES News