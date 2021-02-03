Southern Californian Bakery gives Filipino favorites a vegan twist

LOS ANGELES -- Kym Estrada is sharing her culture through food - with a twist.
"I'm Filpina and I've been vegan for 10 years," Estrada said. "I basically started this out because like there was nothing like it. I miss my culture and I miss eating foods I grew up eating."
Estrada has been creating plant-based Filipinx baked goods since 2016. This one-woman moved her bakery from Brooklyn to Long Beach in October 2019.
"There's a growing number of vegans in the Filipino community, so I just want them to have those options as well," Estrada said.
Estrada started selling vegan treats at events across Southern California until the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
"We transitioned," Estrada said. "We don't have a storefront so we have a pickup service."
Customers can pick up online orders at Annie's Soul Delicious in L.A. on Fridays or at Salud Juice Bar in Long Beach on Saturdays.
"It's been really good because in Long Beach there's such a big Filipino community here," Estrada said.
Estrada said that her biggest goal is to open a storefront in Long Beach, but until then, you can find San & Wolves Bakeshop on their website
