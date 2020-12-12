localish

Hanukkah House known around the world for its incredible light display

HOUSTON, Texas -- Every year you'll see thousands of Christmas light events, decorations on neighbors' homes, even displays up at work.

But one father is on a mission to make decorating for Hanukkah more popular.


Philip Grosman started putting out lights for Hanukkah a few years ago at his home in Meyerland, Texas. Over the years it has grown bigger and bigger, with inflatables, wooden dreidels, even giant gelt added to the lawn.

He even has a button so people can listen to Hanukkah music while they enjoy the display. If you want to check it out in person, you can visit the 5100 blk of Carew St, Houston, TX 77096.


You can also check it out on Instagram at www.instagram.com/hanukkahhouse.
