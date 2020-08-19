Pony Power Therapies uses horse therapy to enhance the lives of people with special needs

MAHWAH, New Jersey -- Pony Power Therapies in Mahwah, New Jersey, is using to the power of horse therapy to enhance the physical and emotional well-being of children and adults with special needs.

The 13-acre farm, home to 22 horses and ponies, chickens, goats, beehives, and pigs has been welcoming individuals with a broad spectrum of developmental and physical disabilities since 2000.

"The horses don't ask, they don't use language and it's a really great neutralizer where you are experiencing nature, with horses, without any judgment," said Dana Spett, Founder and Executive Director of Pony Power Therapies.

Through their partnership with the Hackensack Meridian Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital, Pony Power Therapies has been connecting pediatric patients with the relaxing and therapeutic environment of their farm for the past 6 years.

"Coming to the farm we do know the patient's diagnosis but that's where it stops so that we know what we can and can't do," said Spett.

The recreational activities offered at Pony Power Therapies not only helps patients gain flexibility and muscle strength, but it also enhances their confidence and self-esteem by fostering feelings of pride and independence.

Understanding the underlying health factors of many of their patients, the team at Pony Power Therapies has ensured their facility exceeds the safety standards needed to ensure their visitors and employees are safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When you're on the farm it's all about making memories, living in the moment and joy," said Spett.
