Break Free Worldwide Hip Hop in Houston teaches students values of peace, love, unity and fun

HOUSTON, Texas -- Breakdancing started decades ago in the Bronx and is now an official Olympic sport.

Breaking, as it will be called starting in the 2024 Paris games, has earned its place on the world stage as it has grown more and more popular through the years.

Dancers at Break Free Worldwide Hip Hop School in Houston, Texas are excited to see their sport in the spotlight and want their chance to compete against the best.

Founder Moy Rivas has been breaking for more than 25 years. He has been pushing for breaking to join the Olympics and served as head judge for it at the 2018 Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games.

Rivas said, "These athletes are putting a lot of pressure on their bodies. And they are athletes, they're not just dancers, they are athletes. You are going to see breaking get the credibility it deserves."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstondancingdancesocietyolympicsktrklocalish show (lsh)sportslocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Winter Storm Watch: Here's how much snow to expect
NY, NYC headed for another shutdown, mayor & governor warn
Cuomo denies former aide's sexual harassment allegations
LIST: COVID-19 vaccine side effects from the CDC
1st COVID vaccine in US given to NYC critical care nurse
NJ anticipates state's 1st COVID vaccinations
COVID Live Updates: US passes grim 300,000 deaths milestone
Show More
Remembering Sandy Hook victims 8 years after shooting
Indoor dining ends in NYC as winter storm approaches
College students thank professor in viral Zoom surprise
Crunch time for COVID-19 relief as bipartisan bills unveiled
'Relieved' US health workers start getting COVID-19 vaccine
More TOP STORIES News