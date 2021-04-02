localish

See how Peeps are made every Easter

EMBED <>More Videos

How Peeps are made

It's not Easter without Peeps!

Peeps are marshmallows covered in sugar that are the first sign of spring for many. Peeps come in all shapes, sizes, and colors, and Just Born, the manufacturer of Peeps and they are the 10th largest confectionery company in the United States, is constantly bringing new innovations to life like Peeps flavored jelly beans, a solid milk chocolate Peeps bunny for the Easter basket, pancakes and syrup flavored Peeps, and Peeps dipped in chocolate.

Peeps are proudly Properly made in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania where they make 5.5 million Peeps per day. Peeps were first born in 1953 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. They were actually manufactured by hand out of pastry tubes and it took 27 hours to make just one Peeps chick.

Join us for this behind-the-scenes tour on how Peeps are made!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bethlehemwpvibite sizelocalishcandyeaster
LOCALISH
San Francisco artist creates larger-than-life artwork
East Bay family promotes early detection of heart issues to save lives
Succulents for dessert?
Chicago Electric Piano Company keeps the beat for classic keyboards during pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Paraprofessional who was missing for several weeks found dead along river
Easter Sunday: St. Patrick's Cathedral to hold services at 50% capacity
Rapper DMX still on life support, publicist now says
COVID Updates: New pandemic air travel record set Friday at US airports
Here's what's open and closed on Easter Sunday
Gun battle leads to police-involved shooting in the Bronx
AccuWeather: Early clouds give way to sun
Show More
Police: Man on subway spat at woman, yelled anti-Asian slurs
Be Kind: Easter Bunny makes special visit to Queens shelter
March Madness: Jalen Suggs hits buzzer-beater you have to see
NYC woman celebrates 105th birthday with babka, friends at bakery
Broadway theater becomes first to reopen for pop-up performance
More TOP STORIES News