WEST BABYLON, New York -- Marco and Fabio Gambino, who are partners at West Babylon's Alitalia Pizzeria, wanted to give back to the community who throughout the years has given soo much to them.
They wanted to return the favor with something they know how to do best, provide hot and fresh pizza slices for free!
Alitalia Pizzeria has been a staple in the West Babylon community since the 1970s and, even though the coronavirus pandemic has provided them with new challenges to stay open, they wanted to provide free pizza for all first responders, law enforcement and families in need.
"During this time there are so many things right now that are miserable," said Marco. "At least if I can put the littlest smile on anyone's face that's enough for me."
The pizzeria set up tents and individually packaged slices to-go so that everyone can socially distance while participating in the event.
"We saw an opportunity to help put people in need," said Marco. "The Healthcare workers are doing such a great job today and we just wanted to show a little sign of appreciation that's all."
Luckily, the pizzeria has not had to let anyone go but has adjusted the employee schedule to maintain CDC guidelines for keeping their business afloat.
"I can name six customers off the top of my head that has all passed away from this virus," said Fabio. "It's hitting our community and our customer base, so you know I don't think anyone at this point hasn't been affected."
Marco and Fabio plan to offer more free slice events in the future so that everyone can have a piece of happiness with their pizza.
Long Island's Alitalia Pizzeria donates 1,000 slices to first responders
