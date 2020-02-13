The Love Locks Fence is Houston's romantic hidden gem

While Houston's breathtaking skyline continues to be a photographer's dream, couples in love are now heading to the one pedestrian bridge that offers not only the skyline as a backdrop, but also the city's new Love Lock Fence.

The idea resembles the famed Pont des Arts bridge in Paris where lovers looped padlocks around chain links, symbolizing everlasting love.

Over the years, the weight of the locks on the Paris bridge created structural challenges, causing the practice to be outlawed. But, thanks to a structurally sound Houston bridge, the city is embracing endearing romantic gestures at their Secretly Awesome Love Locks Bridge.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonvalentine's daylove
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing girl Faye Swetlik found dead; man's body also found
Barr blasts Trump's tweets: 'Impossible for me to do my job'
5 charged in 107-count indictment in gun, drug trafficking bust
NYPD releases bodycam footage of Bronx police shooting
Exclusive: Bus driver abandons bus full of children in NJ
Trump, Bloomberg exchange mean tweets
New York state sees 2nd highest weekly flu cases in 20 years
Show More
Stretch of Main Street finally reopens after 7-alarm NJ fire
LI county launches program to collect millions in unpaid tickets
Families respond to cancer investigation in troubled LI district
Manhunt underway after woman randomly slashed in head on subway
Coronavirus fears: Mayor, city officials visit Queens
More TOP STORIES News