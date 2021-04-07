localish

Money Does Grow on Trees!

EMBED <>More Videos

Money Does Grow on Trees!

SPRING, TX -- They say money does not grow on trees, but Jonathan Dow would disagree. He's a money tree artist who setup shop in the heart of Old Town Spring, Texas a little over a year ago. Inspired by the bonsai, Dow has been creating these one of a kind trees for quite some time now.

He uses shredded paper currency to create the leaves. Dow says the destroyed cash is available through the Bureau of Engraving and Printing. He's allowed to use the currency for art purposes. It definitely catches the eye of many when they take a closer look at his creations.

Dow uses hemp cord to wrap the trunks and branches. The trees are mounted on driftwood and decorated with artificial moss for the finishing touch. The best part is, you don't have to water them.



Dow says he got the idea years ago after receiving a small bag of shredded cash as a gift. Consumers can purchase small amounts of the shreds in Washington, D.C. or Fort Worth visitors centers. Dow took the novelty gift and created his first money tree when he was living in Florida. Since then, his creativity jumped to the next level. You can purchase one of his seedlings starting at $20, and the prices increase based on the size of the tree.

To see more of Dow's artwork, check out his website here
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
springartarts & culturektrklocalish
LOCALISH
Powerline fishermen are back on Chicago's lakefront!
Melrose Hill deli serves up Italian style sandwiches
Dawn Burrell: From Olympic athlete to Top Chef contender!
West Side nonprofit empowers young moms through employment
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tourist from Kansas shot in Midtown Manhattan
Man throws flowers before pushing elderly Asian man to ground
Tiger Woods car crash: Sheriff to release findings
NYC's beaches and pools will open on time; COVID Aftercare plan announced
NYS Senate approves budget: Gov. Cuomo briefing | LIVE
COVID Updates: UK rolls out Modern vaccine
1 in 3 COVID-19 survivors suffers 'brain disease,' study finds
Show More
Open apartment door fueled massive 8-alarm fire, FDNY says
DA dismissing 90 convictions reliant on detective charged with perjury
Minneapolis officers line up to reject Chauvin's actions in trial | LIVE
These 5 states account for 43% of the country's new COVID cases
Gaetz asked Trump for blanket pardon: sources
More TOP STORIES News