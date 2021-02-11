localish

MOJO App Makes Coaching Youth Sports Easier for Parents

NEW YORK -- Over the past decade, youth sports have been struggling.

Over 70% of kids quit by the age of 13, and with recent COVID restrictions, over 50% of parents say their kids are getting less exercise. But for coaches who want to get their kids back on the new field, there's a new app helping to prevent burn out and boredom at practice.

MOJO is an app developed by Ben Sherwood and a team of sports experts that features in-depth training videos and minute-by-minute practice plans to help both experienced and inexperienced coaches develop fun drills and games for their team with just the tap of a button.

But their mission stretches far beyond just getting kids active. They want kids everywhere to experience the magic of sports, regardless of income level, ability, or experience.

For more information about the MOJO app and their youth sports initiatives, visit: www.mojo.sport
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkexerciseparentinglocalish show (lsh)sportsyouth soccerlocalish
LOCALISH
Gatlin's BBQ: Great food and great family
Racism Against Asian-Americans: What Can We Do About It?
Racism Against Asian-Americans: What Can We Do About It?
Raleigh Beer Garden: Record for Most Beers on Tap
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Capitol rioters acted on Trump's 'orders,' Dems say in trial | LIVE
How much snow fell, and what comes next
At least 5 dead in massive north Texas pileup
1.7 million counterfeit 3M N95 masks seized from NYC warehouse
Foster child found chained, padlocked in NJ abuse case
This subway stop has the dirtiest air of all NYC stations
DA: Man raped woman during burglary, returned 2 days later as clown
Show More
8-month-old boy, 11-year-old girl killed in NJ fire
'Mandalorian' actress Gina Carano fired over social media post
Driver whose truck plunged off overpass speaks from hospital bed
Fully vaccinated people can skip COVID quarantines, CDC says
COVID-19 vaccine arrives at CVS, Rite-Aid stores in NJ
More TOP STORIES News