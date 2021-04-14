New Jersey's Bebop's donuts is taking their family recipe nationwide

POTTERSVILLE, New Jersey -- The taste of Bebop's golden-brown and yeast-based donuts, a recipe dating back to the 1800s, can now be savored in homes across the country.
Lizzy and Andrew Staller, a New Jersey mother-son duo, founded Bebop's donuts with hopes of bringing joy and a piece of their family history to families across America.
"Long story short, COVID comes around, I'm home and it had been years of me saying let's do this. COVID was really the catalyst that brought us together to actually build the brand and the business around it," said Andrew Staller, founder of Bebop's donuts.
The donuts, which are also known as 'fosnots' or 'fastnachts', are yeast-based donuts of German origin.
Traditionally they are eaten plain or shaken in powdered sugar, but at Bebop's families are encouraged to get creative and have them with maple glaze, chocolate, or any topping of their choice.
"No one tries them before they buy them, so just give it a shot and trust that they're really good," said Andrew Staller.
For the Staller's, the tradition of making fosnots dates back to the 1800s, and their family pan is still around to prove it.
The pan, which has been passed on for generations, is engraved with a plaque dating back to 1871.
"My mother was really one of the only ones in her generation that continued to make them. She had the pan and when my mother became sick, she was like: "Make sure you take the donut pan," recalled Lizzy Staller, founder of Bebop's donuts.
Since launching Bebop's, the Staller's have shipped donuts to families in Minnesota, Wyoming, California, and Florida, just to mention a few.
"While we've advanced far beyond our old fryer, our recipe has remained the same. Our friends and family still wait with anticipation for our donuts. We hope you enjoy them as much as we have," said Lizzy Staller.
The get a taste of Bebop's Donuts, you can order them online or find them at local farmers' markets across New Jersey.
