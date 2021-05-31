localish

ZZ Top themed Tex Mex cafe comes to Houston

EMBED <>More Videos

New Tex Mex cafe is an ode to ZZ Top!

HOUSTON, TEXAS -- Girls go crazy for a sharp dressed man and a good meal!

Tres Amigos Caf y Cantina serves up fantastic Tex Mex dishes. But it is also home to one of the coolest collections of ZZ Top memorabilia in the country.

Ken Bridge became a fan of the band when he was young, and his love for them only grew as he became an adult. Bridges restaurant is filled with albums, concert shirts, tickets and programs many signed by the band members.

Tres Amigos also gives back by donating 75 percent of its proceeds to the St. Jude Foundation.

To learn more about Tres Amigos, check them out on Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonmusicktrkrestaurantrock musicbite sizelocalish
LOCALISH
New Tex Mex cafe is an ode to ZZ Top!
Mariachi Luna Llena a melting pot of cultures
Bakers aim to combat Asian hate
Student-founded nonprofit helping students in underserved communities
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New York bridge renamed for servicemember killed in Afghanistan
Memorial Day ceremonies honor fallen service members
NYC mayoral candidates attend Memorial Day events
7-year-old swims 1 hour to shore, saving father and sister
AccuWeather: Bluer skies and warmer
President Biden commemorates fallen veterans at Arlington Cemetery
Bethpage Air Show takes flight on Memorial Day
Show More
Crowds enjoy beaches, boardwalk on Memorial Day after weekend washout
Veteran on a mission to restore military gravestones
Former drug dealer becomes lawyer after judge gave him second chance
Carolines on Broadway celebrates its comeback after silencing pandemic
Dispute leads to stabbing at NYC subway station
More TOP STORIES News