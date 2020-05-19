be localish new york

New Jersey's Jackie & Son restaurant turns into a market to avoid laying off employees

SOUTH ORANGE, New Jersey -- Jackie & Son, a breakfast and brunch spot in New Jersey, has managed to stay in business without any layoffs.

Wasting no time after businesses were forced to close, Jackie Podhurst, owner of Jackie & Son, adjusted her business model to ensure her community and employees were not affected as a result of the closures caused by the global pandemic.

"Our staff is like family. Letting go of staff was never an option for us, we just needed to find a new way to make money," said Podhurst.

Determined to stay in business, Podhurst incorporated a food market in addition to her restaurant take-out service, which allows customers to purchase groceries online for curbside pickup.

The adjustment has proven to be a success for Podhurst and her team and despite the challenges, Podhurst recommends businesses to get creative and find ways to stay in business.

"It really breaks my heart that so many small businesses are closing their doors. Small businesses rule this country and we need to stand strong together," said Podhurst.

