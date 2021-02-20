localish

Original Black Panther member creates trailblazing community organizations in Oakland

By Janel Andronico
OAKLAND, Calif -- Founded by Huey P. Newton and Bobby Seale in October 1966, the Black Panther Party (BPP) inspired community self-reliance, challenged police brutality, and paved the way for today's activists.

As a former original Black Panther Party member, Saturu Ned was an integral part of the Black Panthers' mission to empower Black Americans.

"Everything that we did was answering issues in the community and then it spread from community to community," said Ned. "Because you're working together and you have the same problems in your community, you become brothers and sisters united as one people in America."

The Black Panther Party is known for its Ten-Point Program (or Ten-Point Party Platform), which outlined a set of guidelines rooted in freedom for Black Americans. The organization created over 60 community assistance programs including medical services, free clothing and shoes, and legal aid instruction.

Today, Saturu Ned is the founder of the B.P.P. Legacy Keepers Network and Black Panther Power, which honor the work of the Black Panther Party by continuing to make strides toward social justice.

The Legacy Keepers Network is comprised of various organizations, businesses, educational institutions, and individuals who support the community by ensuring that its members prosper and grow economically.

Ned's Black Panther Power is an apparel and retail company that is connected to the Legacy Keepers Network and gives 100% of its proceeds to the Knowledge to the People Fund. This fund financially backs organizations that support the Black Panther Party's Ten-Point Platform and 65 Survival Programs.

"This is part of the teaching concept also, of how you grow a concept, how you fund your own, how you bring your own resources. And this is the example we're teaching the people," said Ned. "The network is the continuation of the legacy and everything that we've done."

Visit this website to learn more about the B.P.P. Legacy Keepers Network.

Click here to explore Black Panther Power.
