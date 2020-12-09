LGBTQ country music star is not afraid to stand out

NORTH CAROLINA -- "I look at those pictures and I'm like, how the hell did my parents not know that I was queer?" Sara Shook grew up in a conservative, Christian household where she wasn't allowed to listen to music unless it was classical or for worship.

When she started writing her own songs, she realized that she not only loved country music but that she identified as queer as well. In 2013, she started Sarah Shook and the Disarmers, a band known for their uncompromising sound and outspoken point of view.


Watch as we surprise her with a special surprise from one of her heroes who helped pave the way for LGBTQ+ representation in country music.

To learn more about Sarah and the Disarmers visit: www.disarmers.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north carolinalgbtqlgbtq pridebandmusicmodern familylocalish show (lsh)country music awardslocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Live Updates: NY Gov. Cuomo briefing
Indoor dining to shut down again in NYC
COVID testing begins at LaGuardia Airport
Woman followed, tied up, sexually assaulted, robbed in Brooklyn
Rescuers save abandoned ducks unable to fly, find food
A mother's dilemma: Pay the bills or buy Christmas presents?
Cuomo sets new rules to trigger COVID color zones
Show More
Ghislaine Maxwell to offer $28.5 million bond in effort to get out of jail
Best meteor shower of the year coming Sunday
Wisconsin court judge rules against Trump's election lawsuit
Clorox wipes shortage likely to last until mid-2021
Harrison Ford will return for 5th 'Indiana Jones' movie
More TOP STORIES News