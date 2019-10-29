glam lab

Glam Lab tries PRP skincare... but is it worth your blood, sweat, and fears?

By Johanna Trupp
NEW YORK CITY -- Would you try skincare made from your own blood?! Dracula would literally die for this (again).

The beauty world is no stranger to treatments such as the Vampire Facial... aka PRP therapy.

PRP stands for 'Platelet-Rich Plasma' which has amazing growth factors. It can help stimulate collagen, hair follicles and even regenerate tissue.

Related: Glam Lab gets bloody with the vampire facial

So, why isn't everyone using their PRP?

Well, it's a process... and a painful one at that. You must have your blood drawn for it to be put in a centrifuge so the PRP can be separated. Then, you must reinject it almost immediately.

PRP also doesn't have a very long shelf life... until now!

Aesthetics Biomedical recently came out with a skincare line called SoME. (Get it? So ME because it's made from ME)! It's a serum that can stabilize and preserve each person's PRP for up to 3 months. So, not only can you avoid a painful injection but you just got the most personalized skincare... ever!

We went down to Smarterskin Dermatology in Tribeca to get our own PRP-personalized skincare from Dr. Sejal Shah. She's an extremely trusted board-certified Dermatologist and one of the first to get her hands on it!

It can stimulate collagen, smooth fine lines and give your skin a gorgeous glow. But is it worth your blood, sweat, and fears? Glam Lab tries before you buy (or so you don't have to)!

Follow Jo on Instagram for behind-the-scenes look at Glam Lab and watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks and trends!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymanhattanhealthbeautyskin careglam labbeauty & lifestyleoriginalsblood and oil
GLAM LAB
Woman with BRCA gene gets preventative mastectomy
What's new in Breast Cancer screening tech?
SPONSORED: Snake skin, neon, faux fur... Fall's hottest looks for less!
Glam Lab tries popular Instagram teeth whitening kit
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Pilot killed after plane crashes into home, bursts into flames
Residents run toward disaster to help neighbors after plane crash
Falling debris slams into car of cab driver waiting for customer in Queens
Grandfather arrested in death of toddler on cruise ship
Teen suspect turns self in for NYC girl's shooting
Westchester residents demand action on 'antiquated' road
NCAA to allow athletes to cash in on their fame
Show More
Suffolk County task force studying response to Sandy releases report
Alex Trebek surprises man with autism with phone call
3 NJ firefighters injured when truck slams into firetruck
NYC Council to vote on bike lanes master plan
Police ID body of woman found in Staten Island woods
More TOP STORIES News