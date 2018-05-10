GLAM LAB

WARNING: Glam Lab gets bloody with the vampire facial!

Johanna C. Trupp and Emily Sowa
MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --
I faced my fears and finally tried the bloody and bizarre beauty trend known as the vampire facial. The technical name is the PRP facial, which stands for platelet-rich plasma.

I'm not sure what I was thinking when I volunteered to have my own blood drawn from my arm to be injected back into my face, but here we are.

I received the treatment at CryoEmpire in Manhattan.

The process is pretty intense and certainly not pain-free.

Check out this week's episode of Glam Lab to see if the seemingly horrific trend is worth it!
