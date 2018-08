Glam Lab tries this bloody vampire facial that pricks your skin with your own blood!I faced my fears and finally tried the bloody and bizarre beauty trend known as the vampire facial. The technical name is the PRP facial, which stands for platelet-rich plasma.I'm not sure what I was thinking when I volunteered to have my own blood drawn from my arm to be injected back into my face, but here we are.I received the treatment at CryoEmpire in Manhattan.The process is pretty intense and certainly not pain-free.Check out this week's episode of Glam Lab to see if the seemingly horrific trend is worth it!