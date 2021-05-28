localish

The art of creating stained glass is alive and thriving at legendary Highland Park studio

EMBED <>More Videos

Stained glass is alive and thriving at legendary Highland Park studio

LOS ANGELES -- Stained glass, as an art and craft, dates back nearly two thousand years. Although these colorful creations are often seen in churches and cathedrals, they're now seen in more and more architectural spaces.

"I think what's interesting about stained glass now is that it's transforming contemporary environments," said David Judson, President of Judson Studios in the Highland Park neighborhood in Los Angeles. Judson is a descendent of the studio's founder.

"The company started in 1897. It was founded by my great, great grandfather William Lees Judson. He was a painter, and he came to California, but he struggled as an artist," said Judson. "He realized stained glass was the perfect medium not only to be able to work in the arts and design, but also something that could be a business."

Judson Studios is the oldest studio in the U.S. still owned and operated by the same family. The studio isn't just surviving, it's thriving and even pioneering new stained-glass techniques, such as fused glass art pieces.

Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale is home to one of the largest collections of stained glass in the United States, including some by Judson Studios. Forest Lawn's museum features the exhibition "Judson Studios: Stained Glass from Gothic to Street Style", on view through September 12, 2021.

Social media/links:

https://judsonstudios.com/

https://forestlawn.com/exhibits/judson-studios-stained-glass-from-gothic-to-street-style/

Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
@JudsonStudios
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
highland parkartkabcsmall businesscommunitylocalish
LOCALISH
Stained glass is alive and thriving at legendary Highland Park studio
Goode Co. BBQ a Houston legend
Wazobia African Market: A home away from home
Dosey Doe: From tobacco barn to music venue!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found fatally stabbed inside Lower East Side skate park
Maine woman goes missing after getting into cab in NYC
AccuWeather Alert: Holiday weekend starts off wet
Woman assaulted and raped on Long Island
NJ ends indoor mask mandate for fully vaccinated people
Video shows wild shootout between 2 gunmen on NYC street
Gas prices are at a 7-year high, just in time for Memorial Day
Show More
Tulsa Race Massacre survivor, 107, still remembers 1921 atrocity
NYC prepares for near-normal Memorial Day weekend
First Responder Friday honors NYPD Sgt. Wilem Wong
Horror, heroism mark deadly shooting at San Jose rail yard
Senate hits snag on vote for Jan. 6 Capitol riot commission
More TOP STORIES News