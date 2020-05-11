The "Eggman" is a hero for homeless men and women

Houston's "Eggman" has become a hero for homeless men and women for more than 30 years.

Now in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, he is making sure they can still find food.

Jay Hamburger first volunteered to serve Thanksgiving meals to families in need decades ago. Hamburger now works with small businesses, bakeries, and restaurants around Houston to get what he calls "moveable feasts" to people in need.

Hamburger said the COVID-19 pandemic is giving the entire world a chance to see how much we all have in common, and we all need each other to survive.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhomelessfoodmore in commonktrkfeel goodlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parts of NY expected to reopen this week after hitting benchmarks
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
How dining experiences will change as restaurants reopen
AccuWeather: 113-year record low in jeopardy Monday night
Equinox unveils reopening plan, including weekly visit limits
93 cases of mystery illness possibly linked to COVID-19 in NY
Death rate below 200 in NY for first time since pandemic began
Show More
NJ officials press case for direct state assistance from US govt
AP source: MLB owners approve plan to start season in July
Study: Virus death toll in NYC worse than official tally
'Seinfeld' actor and legendary comedian Jerry Stiller dies
Rapper Nick Blixky fatally shot in Brooklyn
More TOP STORIES News