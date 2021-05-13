abc13 plus the woodlands

The Game Preserve is a blast from the past!

EMBED <>More Videos

The Game Preserve is a blast from the past!

THE WOODLANDS, Texas -- Remember the days of Pac Man and Space Invaders? The Game Preserve will help you relive your childhood days spent at the arcade!

The 6,500 square foot dream arcade in The Woodlands, TX, is filled with more than 125 classic arcade games and pinball machines.

We really tried to bring that 80s arcade feel back, said Ken Graham, one of The Game Preserves owners. We wanted a fun, safe, family-friendly place where people could go and enjoy the fruits of our collecting.

Several game collectors first opened The Game Preserve in The Woodlands six years ago, but have since opened a second location near NASAs Johnson Space Center.

Rather than operating on quarters, all of the games are on free play mode.

To check out both locations, go to gamepreservehouston.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
the woodlandsgamesabc13 plus the woodlandsabc13 plusvideo gamektrklocalish
ABC13 PLUS THE WOODLANDS
The Game Preserve is a blast from the past!
Soar to new heights at Texas Treeventures!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Pandemic: Mental Health and Coping town hall | LIVE
Biden talks COVID response after new CDC mask guidance | LIVE
New CDC mask guidelines, explained
NYPD officer shot in Brooklyn leaves hospital
NY CVS employee found with fraudulent vaccination cards
'Lack of empathy' in Black doctor's care before COVID death: Report
'Death to Palestine' spray painted on NYC mosque
Show More
Deadly shooting, crash precedes shooting of NYPD officer
COVID Vaccine Updates: Adolescents begin getting shots; 1 state offers $1M vaccine lotto
Alleged Times Square shooter held without bail
Yankees carry on through COVID outbreak with 7 confirmed cases
Caleb Kennedy leaves 'American Idol' after controversial video surfaces
More TOP STORIES News