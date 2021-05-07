The Right Way to Hold a Chicken

The Right Way to Hold a Chicken

Pittsboro, NC -- Thinking about starting your own backyard farm? Well, look no further! The experts at the Livestock Conservancy are an incredible resource for anything you might want to know related to farming. For your first lesson: how to hold a chicken.

The Livestock Conservancy is a non-profit dedicated to saving endangered breeds of livestock and poultry dubbed Heritage Breeds.

Just recently they have partnered with the U.S. Postal Service on a stamp series that pays tribute to these Heritage breeds. The conservancy, along with the USPS, is celebrating the first day of issue of these stamps on May 17th at George Washingtons Mount Vernon. The Heritage breed stamps are currently available for pre-purchase on the USPS website.

USPS Heritage Breed Stamps will be available starting May 17th.



If you would like to support their work, find out more at www.livestockconservancy.org.

Make sure to watch the Localish video dedicated to their full story: Fighting Extinction on American Farms.
