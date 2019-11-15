Quadruple amputee mom learns how to drive again

Eight years ago, Katy Hayes made national headlines when she became a quadruple amputee.

The mom of three from Kingwood, Texas contracted a life-threatening bacterial infection days after giving birth. But she hasn't let her disability stop her from living life to the fullest.

Katy has now learned to live without arms and legs in order to achieve her dreams - even learning to do something she never thought possible! She got back behind the wheel of a car and learned to drive again.
