This tiny tumbling champion will blow your mind!

HOUSTON, TEXAS -- Sara Falcon may only be six years old, but she's already a Texas Power Tumbling champion!

The pint-sized talent from Houston recently won the Texas State Championships for power tumbling in her age and division, qualifying for the Junior Olympic championships this summer. She started tumbling at age two and is now ranked as a Level 5 USA Gymnastics power tumbler, an impressively high level for her age.

Check out the video above to see this kindergartner's impressive skills!
