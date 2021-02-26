localish

The world of competitive creative dog grooming

NEW YORK -- Well Groomed is a documentary that follows champion dog groomers and their incredibly creative dogs.

Adrian Pope, one of the dog groomers in the movie, has been grooming dogs since 1992. She explains, "Some people think it's mean, and the dogs don't love it. If the dog don't love what you see, what we do, there's no way they would let us do it. They definitely get more attention than the average dog. If you see a pink poodle walking down the street, or just a regular black poodle, that pink poodle is gonna get more attention than that black poodle. Their tail's wagging and they enjoy it."

She continues, "I'm pretty much never without a dog except when we go to a restaurant to go to dinner. I love to do my creative grooming, and go to the dog shows to be creative."

For more information about the documentary, visit www.wellgroomedfilm.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkdogspetslocalish show (lsh)localish petslocalish
LOCALISH
Long Islander's get strong with arm wrestling
Would you wait 6 weeks to try this fried chicken?!
Bite into this 30-pound Jumbo Bagel in New Jersey
18-year-old sous-chef dazzles locals at Long Island restaurant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Carranza steps down, Porter to serve as NYC Schools Chancellor
Suspect 'didn't like the way' Chinatown stabbing victim looked at him
Meet NYC's new incoming Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter
The Countdown: Key points to know about Biden's COVID relief bill
US airstrike in Syria kills 1, wounds several, official says
Prince Harry left royal life to save his mental health
Lamborghini crashes fleeing NYC traffic stop, 2 run from scene
Show More
Hundreds of Nigerian schoolgirls taken in mass abduction
NYC offering overnight appointment hours at some vaccine sites
Best Buy lays off 5,000 workers and will close more stores
Mother killed when wheel smashes through windshield in TX
Passenger fatally shot during dispute with other driver in NYC
More TOP STORIES News