coronavirus long island

Coronavirus News: Long Island school board votes in favor of mandatory mask policy

COVID-19 News and Information
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Locust Valley School Board votes in favor of mask mandate

LOCUST VALLEY, Long Island (WABC) -- Students in the Locust Valley School District will definitively have to wear masks to the first day of school Wednesday after the district's Board of Education received a threatening letter from the New York State Education Commissioner.

The Locust Valley School Board voted Monday to revise its school reopening plan to include the mandatory wearing of masks.

On August 17, 10 days before the New York State Department of Health issued the universal mask mandate for schools, the board voted to allow parents to decide whether their child wears a mask to school.

The board also voted Monday night to hire an attorney to fight the state's universal mask mandate for schools.

RELATED | Massapequa schools to comply with state mask mandate after all
EMBED More News Videos

Massapequa schools to comply with state mask mandate but considering legal options



The Locust Valley School Board said after Monday night's board meeting it received a letter from state Education Commissioner Betty Rosa. The board read it to an audience of parents and students Tuesday evening.

"It is my expectation that the board will set by following the law," the letter read. "If not, you have been warned of the potential consequences."

The consequences, according to the letter, include restriction of state funding for the Locust Valley school system and removal of school board members and the superintendent.

The lawyer for the school board told the audience that the state health department's emergency regulation requiring masks in schools for the next 90 days is, in his law firm's opinion, as good as law and can be enforced as such.

ALSO READ | How NYC schools will handle COVID breakouts
EMBED More News Videos

New York City's public school buildings will remain open if there are positive COVID-19 cases and only those who are unvaccinated will have to quarantine if exposed to a positive c



Some parents in the audience of the auditorium of Locust Valley High School expressed their displeasure at the board's decision to backdown from the state. Others cheered when the board discussed its intention to follow the mask mandate for students.


national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslocust valleynassau countyreopen long islandface maskeducationschoolscoronaviruscovid 19 variantcovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus long islandcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LONG ISLAND
COVID News: Florida doctors beg people to get vaccinated
Massapequa schools to comply with state mask mandate after all
COVID News: CDC panel meets on booster shots as hospitalizations soar
COVID Updates: Hospitalized patients 17 and under now at record highs
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Flash Flood Watch for NYC, Tri-State ahead of Ida's impact
Family in mourning after 19-year-old killed by lightning on NJ beach
Victim said her calls for help were unheard after sex abuse on subway
Woman stabbed to death by suspect on corner in Brooklyn
CT principal helps student and her family escape from Kabul
Hochul wants to extend eviction moratorium to Jan. 15
NWS meteorologist explains dangers of beaches during a storm
Show More
Dwayne Johnson responds to viral doppelgänger post
Man receives heart transplant thanks to medical advancements
Woman accused of selling 250 fake COVID vaccine cards over Instagram
Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' executive producer
Pet cougar living in NYC home surrendered, heading to sanctuary
More TOP STORIES News