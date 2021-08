Coronavirus News: Massapequa schools to comply with state mask mandate after all

EMBED >More News Videos More than a week ago, someone snuck into the Long Beach synagogue, broke into the holiest place - the ark - and did was no one should.

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- Massapequa School District said students will comply with the state mandate requiring masks in schools after all.The school board had voted to make masks optional before the New York State Department of Health filed an emergency regulation last week requiring all students, faculty and staff of schools to wear masks inside school buildings In a letter to the community, Superintendent of Schools Lucille Iconis said the board was still working on a possible legal challenge."As you may be aware, in an effort to maintain local control, the Board of Education has retained outside counsel to review its options regarding the new mandate," the letter said.The district said that while it is requiring masks for now, frequent mask breaks will be built into the school day schedule and that masks are not required when outside or during meals.