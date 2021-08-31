Coronavirus News: Massapequa schools to comply with state mask mandate after all

The school board had voted to make masks optional before the New York State Department of Health filed an emergency regulation last week requiring all students, faculty and staff of schools to wear masks inside school buildings.
In a letter to the community, Superintendent of Schools Lucille Iconis said the board was still working on a possible legal challenge.
"As you may be aware, in an effort to maintain local control, the Board of Education has retained outside counsel to review its options regarding the new mandate," the letter said.
The district said that while it is requiring masks for now, frequent mask breaks will be built into the school day schedule and that masks are not required when outside or during meals.
MORE NEWS: Torahs returned to Long Island synagogue after burglary, ransacking
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question