Emergency regulation will require all students, faculty in NY to wear masks in school buildings

Coronavirus Update for New York
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York State Department of Health has filed an emergency regulation requiring all students, faculty and staff of schools to wear masks inside school buildings.

The department released a statement on Friday night saying,

"The Department has filed an emergency regulation requiring all students, faculty and staff of all public and private schools (P-12) in New York State to wear masks inside school buildings. Public and private schools/districts across the State have been notified by the Department."

Earlier in the week, Governor Kathy Hochul said she was directing the State Department of Health to institute a universal mask requirement in schools.

This comes after the previous administration said the decision would be left up to local districts.

ALSO READ | Uncertainty still swirling as NYC students set to head back to school
It is a different tune at this year's back-to-school party in East New York.



