Emergency regulation will require all students, faculty in NY to wear masks in school buildings

The department released a statement on Friday night saying,
"The Department has filed an emergency regulation requiring all students, faculty and staff of all public and private schools (P-12) in New York State to wear masks inside school buildings. Public and private schools/districts across the State have been notified by the Department."
Earlier in the week, Governor Kathy Hochul said she was directing the State Department of Health to institute a universal mask requirement in schools.
This comes after the previous administration said the decision would be left up to local districts.
