Torahs returned to Long Island synagogue after burglary, ransacking

By
LONG BEACH, Long Island (WABC) -- Nine beautiful Torahs were carried back into the ark on Monday night at Chabad of Beaches at Beth-El.

More than a week ago, someone snuck into the Long Beach synagogue, broke into the holiest place - the ark - and did was no one should.

"When I turned on the lights, I noticed the ark. It was ripped open. Doors broken, there were Torahs on the floor," said Rabbi Eli Goodman.

Prayer shawls were left in knots. The rabbi quickly discovered two of their beloved Torahs were missing.

"It's like an heirloom - very special...can never be replaced," said Rabbi Goodman.

Police wasted no time making an arrest. Eyewitness News is told they found a 23-year-old man naked on the beach, holding a pointer from one of the Torahs. He has since been taken to a hospital for psychiatric help.

Search parties for the Torahs have turned up frustratingly empty-handed.

"We have a little bit of mercy on such a person, but at the same time, we want to have our Torahs back," added Rabbi Goodman.

The synagogue is now offering a reward for their two stolen Torahs. They are praying the teachings of Moses are found, without damage - especially with the high holidays just around the corner.

