Subway service restored with delays after power surge in Queens

Our crews are working to restore service on 1/2/3/4/5/6/L lines after a power surge disrupted the connection between the Rail Control Center and our signaling systems.



Continue to use lettered lines or buses as an alternative. The 7 train is running.https://t.co/6yvXwHSlwE — NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. (@NYCTSubway) August 30, 2021

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- There were major subway disruptions Monday morning following a power surge in parts of New York City. Con Edison says the surge was caused by a manhole fire in Long Island City on Sunday night. Service has been restored in both directions on the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and L trains due to the surge.People are advised to use lettered lines or buses as an alternative if delays persist. The 7 train is running.The Mayor's Office says there was never an explosion -- people just spotted steam from a private power plant.Officials say there was a brief transmission disturbance in the area, but no customers have actually lost power.Eyewitness News has video of the rescues from the 149th Street station in the Bronx. People were led out of dark subway tunnels and onto the platform.Riders were also evacuated at 138th Street, 250 in total.It was a scary situation that lasted hours.Governor Kathy Hochul says the MTA is working to get things back to full service for the Monday morning commuteThe incident is being investigated.----------