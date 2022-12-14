Woman dragged when man steals her car as she's pumping fuel at Long Island gas station, police say

GLEN HEAD, Nassau County (WABC) -- A woman was dragged on Wednesday at a gas station on Long Island when her car was stolen as she was fueling up, police say.

The incident was caught on camera in Glen Head.

According to Nassau County Police, the 42-year-old woman was pumping gas into her vehicle just before 11 a.m. at the 76 Gas Station on Glen Cove Road when another car pulled up next to her.

Police say a passenger got out of that car, entered the victim's vehicle, and drove off.

The woman was holding onto the vehicle and was dragged several feet before letting go.

She was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Detectives say the man stopped her vehicle near the intersection of Glen Cove Road and Glen Head Road, grabbed her belongings including a purse and laptop, and got back into the other car which then drove off.

Investigators believe there may have been three or four people in the White Porsche Cayenne which they are now searching for.

