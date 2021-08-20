Man fatally shot while sitting in Mercedes Benz in Queens identified

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- A 50-year-old man was fatally shot while sitting in a car in Long Island City, Queens.

The victim, identified by the NYPD as Joseph Bryan, was sitting in his Mercedes Benz on Orchard Street at around 11:20 p.m. Thursday.

That's when a person came up to him and shot him multiple times in the torso.

He was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Queens.



The suspect fled, likely also in a Mercedes Benz.

No arrests have been made.

