Man fatally shot while sitting in Mercedes Benz in Queens identified

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- A 50-year-old man was fatally shot while sitting in a car in Long Island City, Queens.The victim, identified by the NYPD as Joseph Bryan, was sitting in his Mercedes Benz on Orchard Street at around 11:20 p.m. Thursday.That's when a person came up to him and shot him multiple times in the torso.He was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Queens.The suspect fled, likely also in a Mercedes Benz.No arrests have been made.----------