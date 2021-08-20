Man fatally shot while sitting in Mercedes Benz in Queens identified

The victim, identified by the NYPD as Joseph Bryan, was sitting in his Mercedes Benz on Orchard Street at around 11:20 p.m. Thursday.
That's when a person came up to him and shot him multiple times in the torso.
He was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Queens.
The suspect fled, likely also in a Mercedes Benz.
No arrests have been made.
