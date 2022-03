Thursday marks one year since unsolved acid attack on Long Island college student

EMBED >More News Videos Home security video captured the alleged thief walking around an Allentown woman's car with a drill and a five-gallon bucket

ELMONT, Long Island (WABC) -- Thursday marks one year since the unsolved acid attack of a college student.Despite surveillance video of the actual attack, police have not been able to figure out who splashed a burning liquid on Nafiah Ikram's face The 22-year-old was arriving home in Elmont, Long Island when the mystery man ran up to her.Ikram and her family will speak out on Thursday in hopes the case can still be solved.----------