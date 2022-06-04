Man charged with DWI, manslaughter in fatal crash on Long Island

Matthew Smith, 22, rammed his pickup truck into the victim's sedan in Wantagh around 12:30 a.m. Friday.
Police say Smith had been driving eastbound on Jerusalem Avenue when he crossed into oncoming traffic.
He is charged with DWI, second-degree manslaughter, and reckless driving.
Police have not released the name of the victim.
