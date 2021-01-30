Video shows duck hunters rescued off LI's south shore after boat blows away

By Eyewitness News
HEWLETT HARBOR, Long Island (WABC) -- A daring rescue was caught on video after three duck hunters got stuck off Long Island's south shore.

Nassau County Police say the trio of duck hunters got stranded in Hewlett Harbor when a gust of wind blew their boat away Thursday night.

A police helicopter used its flood lights to find them.

RELATED | 5 teens form human chain to rescue kids after sledding into icy pond
EMBED More News Videos

A New Jersey family is grateful for five teenage boys who formed a human chain to rescue two kids from an ice-cold pond.


Officers on a boat then brought the hunters safely ashore.

A friend of the hunters located their boat and towed it back.

ALSO READ | High school basketball star killed in Long Island crash
EMBED More News Videos

Fifteen-year-old Jomani "Jo-Jo" Wright, a sophomore at Uniondale High School and one of Long Island's most promising high school basketball stars, was killed in a car crash Wednesday.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hewlett harbornassau countywater rescuerescuepolice
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's the first snow map for the approaching winter storm
Yankee Stadium being prepared as mega-vaccination site
Suspects in beating say man targeted in attack was no victim
Cicely Tyson put heart and soul into NJ school
Subway tuna contains no actual tuna, lawsuit claims
The Countdown: Biden talks COVID relief plan, new vaccine inches closer to finish
7OYS Investigates salaries, benefits of NYC EMTs
Show More
AccuWeather Alert: Cold, calm before the storm
Raw sewage flooding homes in Mount Vernon
Cuomo announces when indoor dining can resume in NYC
QAnon recovery: Experts say these tips could help
John Chaney, Temple's commanding basketball coach, dies at 89
More TOP STORIES News