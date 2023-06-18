Female escort on Long Island facing robbery, assault and kidnapping charges

FLORAL PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- A female escort on Long Island is now facing robbery, assault, and kidnapping charges.

Nassau County police say April Summers, 35, arranged dates with her victims through an advertisement posted online.

The accusers say once the meetups began, Summers would demand more money and steal it if they refused.

She is also accused of attacking some and driving them to cash machines to make large withdrawals.

Police have not revealed the number of accusers.

