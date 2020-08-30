4 people injured in fire pit explosion on Long Island

BRIDGEHAMPTON, New York (WABC) -- Four people were injured when a fire pit exploded on Long Island Saturday.
Crews arrived at the home on Kellis Way in Bridgehampton shortly before 7 p.m. to find multiple people with severe burns.
A man and a woman were airlifted to Stony Brook University Burn Unit in serious condition. Two others were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Southampton Town Detectives are investigating the cause of the explosion.
