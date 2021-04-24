Police officer rescues woman from burning home in Nassau County

EMBED <>More Videos

LI police officer rescues woman from burning home

SEARINGTON, Long Island (WABC) -- A hero police officer saved a woman from a burning house on Long Island.

The incident happened in Searington on Solar Lane Friday afternoon.

Upon arrival, police say they observed heavy smoke coming from the roof of the home.

Officer Robert Simon arrived on scene before firefighters, so he raced inside through the front door and saw a disoriented 57-year-old female standing in the middle of a living room that was fully engulfed in flames.

Simon then ran to the victim and carried her outside to safety.

The female victim suffered rapid heartbeat and refused medical attention at scene.

There were no other injuries reported and no other occupants in the house.

The investigation remains ongoing.

MORE NEWS: Asian woman slapped during Chinatown hate crime speaks out
EMBED More News Videos

A 25-year-old woman, who asked not to show her face or use her name, was on the receiving end of an attack while enjoying outdoor dining with a friend in Chinatown.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
searingtonnassau countyhouse firefire rescuepolice officer
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Driver in crash that killed 5 was speeding in excess of 100 mph: PD
5-year-old boy falls out third-story window of Harlem building
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC | LIVE
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
More TOP STORIES News