Town of Hempstead 9/11 annual ceremony returns to the beach

Hempstead annual 9/11 ceremony returns to the beach

POINT LOOKOUT, Long Island (WABC) -- The annual town of Hempstead 9/11 ceremony returned to the beach at Point Lookout on Saturday.

For the last several years, the ceremony was held at the new 9/11 memorial located in the beach's parking lot.

The crowd for the ceremony seemed to be one of the largest in recent years.

Renae Jaros, of Wantagh, attended for the first time.

RELATED: 'Eyewitness to 9/11: Behind the Lens' reveals untold stories, rare video of America's darkest day
On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we hear from the Eyewitness News journalists who were there, in the streets, in the air, and in the newsroom, reporting on the events as the tragedy unfolded, capturing the unforgettable video of that day, and risking their lives to tell the world what was happening.



"It's actually very emotional," she said. "We lost a lot of friends and we're still losing a lot."

The ceremony featured, as it does every year, speeches by local officials, prayers from religious leaders and music from the choir at Kellenberg Memorial High School.

RELATED | In memory of Don DiFranco, WABC engineer killed on 9/11
WABC-TV engineer Don DiFranco was working at the Channel 7 transmitter site on the 110th floor of the World Trade Center North Tower when terrorists flew a hijacked American Airlines jet into the building on September 11, 2001.



Howard Seidman, of Merrick, said whenever he can, he visits the 9/11 memorial at Point Lookout.

"I always make it my business to come here to remember those that we have lost," he said.

