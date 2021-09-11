Town of Hempstead 9/11 annual ceremony returns to the beach

For the last several years, the ceremony was held at the new 9/11 memorial located in the beach's parking lot.
The crowd for the ceremony seemed to be one of the largest in recent years.
Renae Jaros, of Wantagh, attended for the first time.
"It's actually very emotional," she said. "We lost a lot of friends and we're still losing a lot."
The ceremony featured, as it does every year, speeches by local officials, prayers from religious leaders and music from the choir at Kellenberg Memorial High School.
Howard Seidman, of Merrick, said whenever he can, he visits the 9/11 memorial at Point Lookout.
"I always make it my business to come here to remember those that we have lost," he said.
