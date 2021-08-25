'Eyewitness to 9/11: Behind the Lens' reveals untold stories, rare video of America's darkest day

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The images of September 11, 2001, are seared into our memory, the moments broadcast live to the world.
Now, on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we hear from the Eyewitness News journalists who were there, in the streets, in the air, and in the newsroom, reporting on the events as the tragedy unfolded, capturing the unforgettable video of that day, and risking their lives to tell the world what was happening.
What began as a local news breaker on a clear blue-sky morning in lower Manhattan soon became one of the darkest days in American history, and a new, hour-long streaming special, 'Eyewitness to 9/11: Behind the Lens', documents the heart-pounding, moment-by-moment response of the Eyewitness News team at WABC-TV, with never-before-seen footage from that day and dozens of powerful interviews that resonate with raw emotion.
"Doing my job and documenting it pays tribute to the people who actually never survived," said WABC photojournalist Glenn Mayrose.
The special takes viewers "behind the lens" of 9/11 to tell untold stories of those who were on the frontlines of newsgathering -- from field crews and newsroom staff to Eyewitness News anchors and reporters, past and present, including Bill Ritter, NJ Burkett, Sandra Bookman, Joe Torres, Nina Pineda, Lauren Glassberg, Anthony Johnson, Jim Dolan, Michelle Charlesworth, Diana Williams, Lucy Yang, Stacey Sager, Marcus Solis, John Del Giorno, Jim Hoffer, Tim Fleischer, and Jeff Rossen.
"And as for us, we were covering it - these families that never were the same again, have a much, much bigger burden than we do," reflects reporter Nina Pineda.
'Eyewitness to 9/11: Behind the Lens'debuts on Wednesday, Sept. 1, on ABC7NY's Connected TV Apps on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV. To stream the special, viewers can search "ABC7 New York" in the app store.
CREDITS
Kim Dillon | Senior Executive Producer
Emily Sowa | Senior Digital Producer, Videographer and Editor
Stephen Cioffi | Videographer and Editor
Rolando Pujol | Executive Producer, Digital Content, Innovation, and Strategy
Peter Kunz | Senior Executive Producer
Laryssa Demkiw | Production Assistant
Jim Gorham | Vice President, Marketing
Johanna Trupp | Senior Marketing Producer
Rehan Aslam | Vice President News
Chad Matthews | President & General Manager
Debra O'Connell | President, Networks Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution
SPECIAL THANKS
Townsend Davis
Related topics:
new yorknew york citymanhattanlower manhattannew jerseyvaultplane accidenteyewitness newsterrorismnyc terror attackterror threatpentagonnypdattackhistoryafghanistan warflight emergencyafghanistanoriginalsplane crashdisaster911 memorial museumseptember119 11crime911 callseptember 11fdnyseptember 11thterror attackgeorge w. bush
