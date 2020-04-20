ABC7 in New York launches new apps on streaming platforms

NEW YORK -- ABC7 in New York launched a series of new apps streaming content on some of the most popular home devices, including Fire TV, Android TV, Appl TV, and Roku.The new apps give viewers in the New York area and across the country free access to Eyewitness News, including breaking news, live newscasts, and weather reports. The app also serves up original broadcast programming on ABC7 and Localish, as well as original digital content from abc7NY.com.To download the free app, search "ABC7 New York" on your streaming home devices.Building on ABC7's commitment to serve communities in the New York area, these new apps come at a time when news and information are all the more critical in keeping you safe and informed, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Elevating the local news experience seamlessly in a streaming environment, these new apps provide several more ways viewers can stay connected to news and events in their neighborhood, NYC, across the country, and around the world.In addition, ABC News has also launched new apps on the Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, and Roku platforms, bringing you 24/7 live breaking news, live events, and original programming through a newly developed experience.The new ABC News Live app provides viewers with ABC News Special Reports and critical COVID-19 updates, with shows such as "Pandemic: What You Need to Know," anchored by Amy Robach, and "ABCNL Prime with Linsey Davis."Featured programming includes a growing slate of original documentaries, such as "Guardians of the Amazon," "The Bomber," and "Modern Baby," in addition to curated content from ABC News brands, including "World News Tonight with David Muir," "Good Morning America," "FiveThirtyEight," and "Nightline."This year, ABC News Live will ramp up to 18 hours of live, anchored news programs daily, breaking news coverage and all-new original documentaries.