BELLMORE, Long Island (WABC) -- It was a well-deserved honor for Eyewitness News Long Island reporter Kristin Thorne.Thorne was presented with the 'Excellence in Newscasting' award at the Long Island International Film Expo's closing ceremony in Bellmore.Thorne works hard for Eyewitness News viewers, covering a vast area.Right before the event, she competed in a triathlon - placing third in her age group.