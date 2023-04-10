The LIRR is beginning new schedules Monday on several lines after the additional of Grand Central Madison.

New schedules take effect for several lines on LIRR Monday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Schedule changes took effect for several Long Island Rail Road lines Monday.

Riders will notice schedule adjustments along the Babylon, Montauk, Port Jefferson, Port Washington, and Far Rockaway branches.

Some trains will make fewer stops, others will make additional stops, and some will have departure times changed by a few minutes.

The update comes as the MTA reacts to feedback from riders after a major overhaul of LIRR timetables in February due to the addition of Grand Central Madison.

You can check the updated schedules HERE.

