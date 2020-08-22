Man arrested after allegedly exposing himself to 9-year-old twin sisters on LI

MINEOLA, Long Island (WABC) -- Nassau County Police arrested a man for allegedly exposing himself to two young twin sisters.
The arraignment for Alex Ramirez took place Saturday in Mineola.
On August 10th, police say Ramirez exposed himself to the 9-year-olds in two separate incidents in Merrick.
The first victim was riding her bicycle to her grandmother's when she observed the man sitting on a bicycle on the corner of Pettit Avenue and Webster Street intentionally exposing himself to her, according to detectives.
She immediately turned around and went home to tell her parents.
"We immediately called police," said the victims' father, who didn't want to be identified. "We immediately went out looking for the person."
Approximately two minutes later, the second victim, while riding to her home from her grandmother's, also observed the same man.
As she attempted to ride her bicycle past him, police say he lunged at her, grabbing her shoulders, and attempted to pull her pants down.
The victim screamed and was able to get away before riding home to tell her parents.
