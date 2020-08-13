Man who exposed himself to 9-year-old sisters on Long Island, also grabbed 1

Officers fanned out Thursday, not only on Webster Avenue, but throughout Merrick.
Their goal is to make sure the public sees a flyer, showing the surveillance picture of a man in his 20's, in red or maroon sweatpants on a bicycle.
Police say this man exposed himself to a 9-year-old girl Monday, then tried to grab her twin sister.
"We're just imploring the entire community to look at your video cameras, look at your surveillance, look at your ring doorbells and let's try to capture that information and get it to the police department," Nassau County Police Detective Lt. Richard Lebrun said.
The girls' parents have grown increasingly frustrated because they don't want the suspect doing this to anyone else.
They are now pleading with other parents to be on the look out.
"Have the talk with your child. Even if you don't know how to talk about it. Have the talk with your child," the victims' mother said. "They need to know there are bad people in the world. And they, in the clear of the day, will come up to you."
In this case, what's even more shocking, the suspect approached the girls only feet away from their parents and grandparents.
"I mean I live there at that house, my father lives there at that house," the victims' father said. "We were on the stoop. You can't get any closer to home."
At a time when the pandemic has more and more people out on bikes, police are determined to catch the brazen suspect.
"You do see a large influx, large increase of bike riding, parents and their kids, kids alone," Lebrun said. "It is frustrating. Nassau County and the Merrick community, have zero tolerance for this type of crime."
Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.
