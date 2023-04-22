  • Watch Now
Police searching for missing woman, 3-year-old daughter on Long Island

By WABC logo
Saturday, April 22, 2023 3:05AM
EAST SETAUKET, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are searching for a missing woman and her three-year-old daughter on Long Island.

Suffolk County Police say they are looking for Alexandra Hill and her daughter, Chloe.

They were last seen two days ago in East Setauket at Alexandra's father's house.

The two may be traveling to a family's home in New Jersey and were last seen in a red Honda Accord.

