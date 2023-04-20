Dash camera video from a car inside the Lower Manhattan parking garage captured the moment it collapsed.

Dash cam video provides first look inside Lower Manhattan parking garage as it collapsed

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- For the first time, dash camera video shows what it looked liked inside of the Lower Manhattan parking garage as it collapsed.

In the video, you can hear a loud roar as the concrete started to cave in. The debris starts to pile and fills the garage with a dust cloud.

Watch the full dash camera video from the NYC parking garage collapse:

One person died and several others were injured when the four-story parking garage at 57 Ann Street in Lower Manhattan collapsed Tuesday evening.

Neighbors have identified the man believed to have been killed in the wreckage as 59-year-old Willis Moore.

Investigators are looking at two reasons as to why the collapse may have happened: the building's age and the weight of the vehicles on the roof.

The garage had previously been cited for exposed cracks and had numerous other violations.

Students have been allowed to return to the Pace University dorm that was adjacent, but many in the neighborhood are still shaken.

The collapse site was still considered unstable and unsafe as of Wednesday night.

