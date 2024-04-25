Family of 59-year-old manager killed in Lower Manhattan parking garage collapse files lawsuit

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A lawsuit was filed Wednesday night by the family of a man killed last year in a parking garage collapse in Lower Manhattan.

Willis Moore, 59, died when the four-story Ann St. parking garage collapsed in last April.

Moore was working as a manager at the garage.

His family, who filed the lawsuit, says the company that owns the garage, and the people who ran it, ignored safety concerns.

The garage had dozens of violations dating back decades. Four of those violations were still open.

Moore's family is being represented by the Morelli Law Firm.

A representative for the garage owners is not commenting on the matter.

