1 dead, multiple injured in parking garage collapse in Lower Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A parking garage next to a Pace University building has partially collapsed in Lower Manhattan leaving at least one dead.

Officials said at least six people were pulled from the garage. One person was pronounced dead on scene, five were injured and one refused medical treatment.

The building is located at 57 Ann Street between Nassau Street and William Street.

Officials have evacuated the university building that is next to the garage that's collapsed.

The upper levels of the three-story building collapsed around 4:15 p.m., sending cars crashing down onto the levels below.

Firefighters were pulled out of the building due to concerns over it's structural stability.

New York City Department of Buldings records show there is one open hazardous violation from 2008 for cracks in the concrete.

Crews are trying to determine what business and city agencies use the garage and make sure all employees and staff are accounted for.

Pace University announced classes are now canceled.

The MTA said subways near Fulton Street are running at slower speeds.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

