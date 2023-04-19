Manhattan parking garage collapse previously cited for exposed cracks

Kristin Thorne has more on the open violations against the Lower Manhattan parking garage that collapsed.

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A dangerously unstable Lower Manhattan parking garage will be carefully taken down as investigators search for the cause of its collapse, sending dozens of cars plummeting and killing one worker.

The garage had dozens of violations dating back decades. Four of those violations are still open.

The building first started to be used as a parking structure in 1957 and the owner has been issued dozens of violations since.

Four of those violations are still open and have not been resolved - even though they were issued years ago.

They range from not having a proper fire exit in a stairwell back in 2013 to another for having broken and defective stairs in 2009. The list also includes a violation for having defective exit lighting in 2003.

And that same year, the building owner was cited for missing concrete on the steel beams on the first floor and exposed rear cracks. That violation from 20 years ago is still listed as open.

The building department's website does not specify whether the owner filed a certificate of correction with the department, which the owner was required to do.

In all four cases, city records show the owner paid the fines - a total of $2,500, but the DOB website does not detail whether the violations were ever corrected.

Just last year New York City strengthened its code around parking garage inspections.

"The City Council passed a law that stated that the obligation to do these inspections through an engineer must be carried out by the owners of the property," Mayor Eric Adams said. "It's the law, they have to abide by the law and there's an investigation into exactly what happened here."

ALSO READ | Lower Manhattan residents, students in 'shock' after deadly parking garage collapse

More than 50 cars were parked on the roof, which collapsed into the rest of the structure. Gas tanks and electric vehicles in the debris are also complicating the deconstruction process.

"Right now we are transitioning to how we safely take down that building and it is incredibly complex," Commissioner of NYC Emergency Management Zach Iscol said. "There are over 50 cars on the roof, the building is not structurally sound, you think about hazardous materials that are in that garage, gas tanks, fluids, further complicated by the fact that there are potentially electric vehicles in that garage."

Multiple agencies including DOB, HPD, NYCOEM, NYPD, FDNY, MTA and others are working together to safety demolish the building and remove the vehicles.

Four patients were treated at New York Presbyterian Hospital Downtown and Bellevue Hospital. The FDNY said it appears most of the the patients were treated and released.

The deceased garage worker is still in the rubble.

NYC parking garage collapse: What cleanup crews have to contend with

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.