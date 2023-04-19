1 dead, multiple injured in Lower Manhattan parking garage collapse; building considered unstable

Crews are still trying to determine what businesses and city agencies use the garage and make sure all employees and staff are accounted for. Derick Waller has the latest.

LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The top of a four-story garage collapsed in Lower Manhattan Tuesday, leaving one dead, five injured, and cars crushed.

Ann Street remained closed Wednesday morning between William and Nassau Streets, right where the building is located.

Officials said at least six parking garage workers were pulled from the garage. One person was pronounced dead on the scene, five others were hurt. Fortunately, four are in stable condition and one refused medical treatment.

One worker was trapped on an upper floor, conscious and alert, calling for firefighters. He was rescued and taken to another building and after the workers were removed, firefighters were pulled out.

Another fell with the floor from the second floor to the first and walked away, while one worker was in an elevator and was shielded from flying debris, according to sources.

"We deployed our robot dog into the building they were able to give us a video inside and then we're able to fly drones inside to conduct an assessment and conduct searches," FDNY Chief of Operations John Esposito said.

Officials evacuated the Pace University building that is next to the garage that collapsed.

The school announced classes will be remote on Wednesday to ensure the safety of faculty and students. One university building remains closed.

Eyewitness News Reporter Janice Yu spoke to one Pace student who recalls seeing the garage's concrete floors fall on top of each other one after another, all the way to the basement.

"We opened the window and everything was collapsed. It was all debris, smoke, cars were sinking," student Sophia Vuksanaj said.

First responders on scene said the building is completely unstable, and FDNY will not send anyone else in until the building is shored up.

Crews are trying to determine what businesses and city agencies use the garage and make sure all employees and staff are accounted for.

New York City Department of Buildings records show there is one open hazardous violation from 2003 for cracks in the concrete.

READ MORE | Collapsed parking garage had violations for decades

Eyewitness News Reporter N.J. Burkett spoke to a barber who heard the collapse.

"We heard a really big boom, like something out of the ordinary it was just a really loud noise like something exploded," Gabriel Yahoudaief said. "I saw people running out quickly from the scene, it was insane. Everyone was scared. Everyone thought that was their last time being alive."

The upper levels of the three-story building collapsed around 4:15 p.m., sending cars crashing down onto the levels below.

Officials said they have no reason to believe anyone is still inside but said they would continue to conduct searches with the robot dogs.

Eyewitness News Reporter Josh Eniger spoke to witness Jim Slattery who had just exited the parking garage moments before it collapsed.

"I didn't think about it much before but now it's starting to hit home," Slattery said. "I had no idea a collapse had occurred. I was lucky today."

Councilmember Christopher Marte raised questions about the stability of other buildings next to the garage.

"We're going to keep on working with the department of buildings to make sure that buildings that do a violation or violations that are just closed, that we really follow up and keep these agencies accountable," Marte said.

Investigators are looking into what caused the collapse.

